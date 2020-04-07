Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

SKY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NYSEAMERICAN SKY traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,584. Skyline has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. Skyline’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $317,056.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,802.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyline by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 152,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,574,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,013,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,843,000 after buying an additional 88,207 shares during the period.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

