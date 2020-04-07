SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $104.00. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

SL Green Realty stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,476. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 49,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 294.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 35,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

