SL Green Realty Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 535 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 633% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 49,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

