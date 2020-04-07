SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised SMITHS GRP PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMITHS GRP PLC/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of SMGZY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. 166,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,193. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $23.50.

SMITHS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

