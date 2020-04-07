Snovian.Space (SNOV) Achieves Market Cap of $203,948.25

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded up 39.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Snovian.Space has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Snovian.Space token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. Snovian.Space has a market capitalization of $203,948.25 and $401.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00054252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.06 or 0.04731167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00068064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037194 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013574 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010494 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 381,885,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,230,808 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico.

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

