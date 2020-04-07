SnowGem Price Tops $0.0117 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $277,217.43 and approximately $79,310.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006182 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,819,440 coins and its circulating supply is 23,742,348 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

