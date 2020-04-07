Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $85.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.29.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.73. 97,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.35. Solaredge Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $337,810.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,946.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 10,640 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $1,118,583.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,923,294.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,670,277. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,608,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.