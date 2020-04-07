Solaris (XLR) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Solaris has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002598 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Kucoin. Solaris has a market capitalization of $345,513.20 and approximately $98.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000247 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,823,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,823,909 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, OOOBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

