SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOLG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of SolGold in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SolGold from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70 ($0.92).

SolGold stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 17.70 ($0.23). 6,289,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.19. SolGold has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.85 ($0.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.18. The company has a market cap of $340.43 million and a PE ratio of -35.40.

About SolGold

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

