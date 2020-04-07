SolGold’s (SOLG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOLG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SolGold from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 70 ($0.92).

Shares of SOLG traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 17.70 ($0.23). 6,289,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,000. SolGold has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 41.85 ($0.55). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.18. The firm has a market cap of $340.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

