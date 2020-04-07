Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells $331,474.16 in Stock

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Nicholas Millington sold 42,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $331,474.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,952.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Millington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, Nicholas Millington sold 59,634 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $525,375.54.

Shares of Sonos stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. 1,318,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,027. Sonos Inc has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.90 million, a PE ratio of -295.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

