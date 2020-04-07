SophiaTX (SPHTX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,265.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and Kucoin. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $188,077.37 and $7,265.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SophiaTX has traded up 72.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00054440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $343.80 or 0.04664251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00068222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037243 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011054 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003332 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Liquid, Hotbit, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.