Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 5,674 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises about 0.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 122,829 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $178,150,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,992,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $302,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. 97,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.