Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 0.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after buying an additional 17,641,163 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,078,255,000 after buying an additional 11,134,156 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $599,968,000 after buying an additional 2,842,668 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $62,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. 3,573,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,892,767. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.07.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.