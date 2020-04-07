Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,135 shares during the period. Main Street Capital comprises 5.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Main Street Capital worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Morris bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.39 per share, with a total value of $49,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,892.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. French bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,575.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,528. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

