Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 184,231 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,778,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,231 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up about 6.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.42% of Ares Capital worth $19,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. 2,903,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,529,450. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Compass Point raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

