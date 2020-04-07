Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 1,994 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.27. 5,229,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,651,656. The firm has a market cap of $338.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.15 and a 1 year high of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average of $117.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.41.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 in the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.