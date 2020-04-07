Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 77,169 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the quarter. TPG Specialty Lending accounts for approximately 6.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 2.17% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $20,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 65,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 114,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Ross purchased 2,876 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Pluss purchased 15,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,126 shares of company stock worth $338,176 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. 31,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,506. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a market cap of $838.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

