Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.90% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $23,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of PCY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.09. 26,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,964. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.