Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,526 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $524,865,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after buying an additional 3,218,806 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,161,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,304,000 after buying an additional 3,037,349 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,500,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,213,000 after buying an additional 2,474,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

NYSE:GM traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. 2,159,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,897,084. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

