Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.05.

NYSE LYB traded up $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 127,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

