Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,303 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares during the period. People’s United Financial accounts for 0.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 479.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 207,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,649,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,728,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBCT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of PBCT stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 145,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

