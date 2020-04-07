Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in AbbVie by 82.0% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

ABBV stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,601,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,675,573. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

