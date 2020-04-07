Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.03.

PFE traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,519,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,858,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

