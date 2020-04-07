Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,626 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after buying an additional 1,231,124 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.10. 5,413,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,901,621. The stock has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.