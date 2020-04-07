Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 9,115 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 303,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 812,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,926,000 after acquiring an additional 39,490 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 30,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 83,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. 11,751,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,051,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $165.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

