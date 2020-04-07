Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,497,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,370 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 6.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Golub Capital BDC worth $18,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,971. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.83 and a beta of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 103.94%.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 18,500 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

