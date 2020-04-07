Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,262,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,362 shares during the period. Hercules Capital comprises 5.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 2.05% of Hercules Capital worth $17,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 483,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $3,069,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 352,671 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 113,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 32,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,210. The company has a market cap of $884.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Hercules Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.80%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

