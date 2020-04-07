Soverain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,496.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Soverain has traded down 55.6% against the U.S. dollar. Soverain has a total market cap of $34,978.34 and approximately $1,496.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soverain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.80 or 0.02593977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00205725 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Soverain

Soverain’s total supply is 4,628,235 coins and its circulating supply is 4,628,156 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg.

Soverain Coin Trading

Soverain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

