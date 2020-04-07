SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,134,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 4.93% of SP Plus worth $48,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 85,014 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 544.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 79,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $1,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

SP opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $433.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.47. SP Plus Corp has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SP Plus Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SP. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research started coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

