SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 164.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,042 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 281.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 129,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,585. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67.

