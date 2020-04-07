SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,453 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

SPTS stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

