SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 134.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,206 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,098 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,610.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,361,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,597,000 after buying an additional 2,216,348 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,875,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,229,000 after buying an additional 1,793,643 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 262,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,953. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

