SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.02. 140,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6687 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

