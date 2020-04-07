SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.16% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 674.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,831,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,758 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 810,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after buying an additional 89,528 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 206,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 32,403 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 151,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 77,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.