SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Bought by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 378.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 291,355 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of GNR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,253. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.