SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.52% of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 455,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after acquiring an additional 209,710 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 325,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 175,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 83,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Shares of FEU opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73. SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $34.86.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

