Spendcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $66,483.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and $66,483.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.02592442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00201322 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00048817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,063,399,605 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org.

Spendcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

