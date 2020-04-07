Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 403,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sprint were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of S. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprint by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,053,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $469,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,242,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $188,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sprint by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,836,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,830,000 after acquiring an additional 495,041 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprint by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,572,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:S opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sprint Corp has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

S has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sprint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

