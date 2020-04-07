SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,207,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,123 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.91% of SRC Energy worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCI. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in SRC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in SRC Energy by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 5,540.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of SRCI opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. SRC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SRC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

