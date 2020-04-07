SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Market Capitalization Hits $73,758.27

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last week, SRCOIN has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. SRCOIN has a market cap of $73,758.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.02575098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00203027 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00037736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

