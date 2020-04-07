SRG Global Ltd (ASX:SRG) Insider Michael Atkins Purchases 200,000 Shares

SRG Global Ltd (ASX:SRG) insider Michael Atkins bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$46,400.00 ($32,907.80).

SRG Global Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.29 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of A$0.62 ($0.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $102.53 million and a P/E ratio of 17.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. SRG Global’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About SRG Global

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led construction, maintenance, and mining services in Australia. It offers design engineering, post-tensioning, form reo pour, structure packages, scaffold and access solutions, facade design and construction, and rope access services for building projects; and bridge construction, dam strengthening, silo and tank construction, ground and slope stabilization, slipform construction, windfarm foundations, stay cable systems, ground anchoring, and heavy lifting and shifting services.

