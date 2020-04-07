Ssab (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Ssab (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAF remained flat at $$2.21 during trading on Tuesday. Ssab has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

