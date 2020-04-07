SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 30,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.79.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

