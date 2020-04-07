SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SSE PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of SSEZY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 173,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,035. SSE PLC/S has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

