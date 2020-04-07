StableUSD Price Up 0.2% This Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $153,483.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00013284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.22 or 0.02582692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00201854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,001,015,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,806 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

