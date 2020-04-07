Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Lowered to $24.00

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $24.73. 577,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Stag Industrial has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. Research analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,502.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,603,959.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,270,000 after acquiring an additional 230,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,789,000 after acquiring an additional 226,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,866,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,078,000 after acquiring an additional 124,844 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,659,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,526,000 after acquiring an additional 204,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,006,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,913,000 after acquiring an additional 371,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

