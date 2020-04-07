Starbase Market Capitalization Reaches $150,476.28 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 81.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 47% higher against the dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $150,476.28 and $778.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00054252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.06 or 0.04731167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00068064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037194 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013574 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010494 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.