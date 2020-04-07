Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.72.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded up $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.54. 309,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,142,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.43. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe FS raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lowe FS now owns 1,148 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Saturna Capital increased its stake in Starbucks by 36.2% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 27,758 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 17,761 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 38.1% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 119,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 33,075 shares during the period. Finally, Gerstein Fisher grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 11,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.