STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.08 on Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00014677 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Tokens.net, OKCoin and DSX. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $34.43 million and approximately $729,241.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00054745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.17 or 0.04650799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00067942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037127 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011064 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003333 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DSX, Ethfinex, Tokens.net, OKCoin, Kyber Network, DDEX and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

